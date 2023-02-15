JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

B&B Triplewall Containers standalone net profit declines 20.68% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Arihant Foundations & Housing reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.93 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 59.85% to Rs 10.40 crore

Net profit of Arihant Foundations & Housing reported to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 59.85% to Rs 10.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 25.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales10.4025.90 -60 OPM %36.25-4.02 -PBDT1.72-1.71 LP PBT1.62-1.79 LP NP0.93-1.04 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU