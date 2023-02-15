Arihant Foundations & Housing reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.93 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 59.85% to Rs 10.40 croreNet profit of Arihant Foundations & Housing reported to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 59.85% to Rs 10.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 25.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales10.4025.90 -60 OPM %36.25-4.02 -PBDT1.72-1.71 LP PBT1.62-1.79 LP NP0.93-1.04 LP
