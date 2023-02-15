Arihant Foundations & Housing reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.93 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 59.85% to Rs 10.40 crore

Net profit of Arihant Foundations & Housing reported to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 59.85% to Rs 10.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 25.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.10.4025.9036.25-4.021.72-1.711.62-1.790.93-1.04

