Around 42 Crore Accounts Opened Under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana

Ministry of Finance stated today that as on 24.02.2021, 41.93 crore accounts have been opened under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY).
The Government had announced a Rs. 1.70 lakh crore 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana' relief package on 26.03.2020 to combat the economic impact of COVID-19 on the poor and needy and to help them in the fight against Corona Virus.
