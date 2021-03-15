Around 3 Crore Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Administered In India

-
ALSO READ
Over 2.4 Crore Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Administered Across Country So Far
More Than 88.5 Lakh Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Administered In India
Panacea Biotec successfully completes DengiAll's phase I/II clinical trials
India's Cumulative Covid-19 Vaccination Coverage Crosses 1.34 crore
Cadila Health gets DCGI nod to initiate Phase-3 clinical trials for Covid-19 vaccine
-
India has rolled out the world's largest vaccination drive and the country is nearing 3 cr cumulative vaccination doses. 2,97,38,409 vaccine doses have been administered through 5,10,400 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 73,47,895 HCWs (1st dose), 42,95,201 HCWs (2nd dose), 73,32,641 FLWs (1st dose) and11,35,573 FLWs (2nd Dose), 14,40,092 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 81,87,007 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years. Some states are showing a steep rise in the daily new COVID cases.
Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh have reported 87.73% of the new cases in the last 24 hours (25,320). Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 15,602. It is followed by Kerala with 2,035 while Punjab reported 1,510 new cases.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU