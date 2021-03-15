Around 3 Crore Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Administered In India

India has rolled out the world's largest vaccination drive and the country is nearing 3 cr cumulative vaccination doses. 2,97,38,409 vaccine doses have been administered through 5,10,400 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 73,47,895 HCWs (1st dose), 42,95,201 HCWs (2nd dose), 73,32,641 FLWs (1st dose) and11,35,573 FLWs (2nd Dose), 14,40,092 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 81,87,007 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years. Some states are showing a steep rise in the daily new COVID cases.

Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh have reported 87.73% of the new cases in the last 24 hours (25,320). Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 15,602. It is followed by Kerala with 2,035 while Punjab reported 1,510 new cases.

