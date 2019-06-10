Arshiya to develop IT/ITES Park at Panvel

announced that the company has outlaid a plan to set up additional segment in the notified area company's wherein it plans to develop IT/ ITES Park on an area of about 25 acres of land situated at for which it has received approval to set up the said IT/ITES SEZ from the concerned authorities.

The said 25 acres of land situated at has been notified as IT/ITES Park and on the said Land the Company plans to build a Hyperscale Data Centre Park" with a constructible area of approximately 2.5 to 3 million square feet.

Meanwhile, the company has recently entered into a Master Development Agreement (Non Binding Term Sheet) with a very large global data centre operator.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)