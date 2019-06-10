Eros International PLC announces $20 million buyback program

The Board of on 09 June 2019 has approved a share program of up to $20 million of outstanding common shares. Share repurchases may be made at management's discretion from time to time on the open market or through privately negotiated transactions.

The repurchase program has no time limit and may be suspended for periods or discontinued at any time. Eros' program does not obligate it to repurchase any specific number of shares and may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

