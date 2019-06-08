Mahindra & Mahindra to observe 'No Production Days' in first quarter of FY 2020

& announced that its Automotive Sector and Farm Equipment Sector, and Vehicle Manufacturers , a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (MVML), as part of aligning its production with sales requirements, would be observing 'No Production Days' ranging between 5 - 13 days in various plants of the Company and MVML during the first quarter of the Financial Year 2019-2020.

The Management does not envisage any adverse impact on availability of vehicles in the market due to adequacy of vehicle stocks to serve the market requirements.

