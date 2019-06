With effect from 08 June 2019

and Kashmir Bank announced the appointment of as the cum of the Bank w.e.f 8 June, 2019.

Consequent to above appointment, Parvez Ahmed ceases to be of the Bank w.e.f. 8 June, 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)