Artefact Projects standalone net profit rises 1.10% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Artefact Projects rose 1.10% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 24.91% to Rs 4.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.4.405.8616.8217.411.231.371.101.220.920.91

