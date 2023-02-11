Artefact Projects standalone net profit rises 1.10% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 24.91% to Rs 4.40 croreNet profit of Artefact Projects rose 1.10% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 24.91% to Rs 4.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4.405.86 -25 OPM %16.8217.41 -PBDT1.231.37 -10 PBT1.101.22 -10 NP0.920.91 1
