Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) standalone net profit rises 17.29% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.54% to Rs 29.00 crore

Net profit of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) rose 17.29% to Rs 8.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.54% to Rs 29.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 25.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales29.0025.10 16 OPM %40.5246.02 -PBDT12.4311.72 6 PBT11.7911.04 7 NP8.757.46 17

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 07:36 IST

