Artson Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.66 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 24.61% to Rs 34.06 croreNet loss of Artson Engineering reported to Rs 6.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 24.61% to Rs 34.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 45.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales34.0645.18 -25 OPM %-7.998.76 -PBDT-4.941.01 PL PBT-5.240.72 PL NP-6.660.33 PL
