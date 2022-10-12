Delta Corp reports consolidated net profit of Rs 68.25 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 261.31% to Rs 269.97 crore

Net profit of Delta Corp reported to Rs 68.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 22.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 261.31% to Rs 269.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 74.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.269.9774.7237.17-25.32108.41-12.2393.44-25.8568.25-22.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)