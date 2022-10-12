JUST IN
Delta Corp reports consolidated net profit of Rs 68.25 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 261.31% to Rs 269.97 crore

Net profit of Delta Corp reported to Rs 68.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 22.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 261.31% to Rs 269.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 74.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales269.9774.72 261 OPM %37.17-25.32 -PBDT108.41-12.23 LP PBT93.44-25.85 LP NP68.25-22.57 LP

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 08:20 IST

