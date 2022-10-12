HCL Technologies consolidated net profit rises 7.06% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.52% to Rs 24686.00 crore

Net profit of HCL Technologies rose 7.06% to Rs 3489.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3259.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.52% to Rs 24686.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20655.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.24686.0020655.0021.9824.315582.005179.004584.004101.003489.003259.00

