HCL Technologies consolidated net profit rises 7.06% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.52% to Rs 24686.00 croreNet profit of HCL Technologies rose 7.06% to Rs 3489.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3259.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.52% to Rs 24686.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20655.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales24686.0020655.00 20 OPM %21.9824.31 -PBDT5582.005179.00 8 PBT4584.004101.00 12 NP3489.003259.00 7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU