JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Tracxn Technologies IPO subscribed 2.01 times
Business Standard

Wipro consolidated net profit declines 9.27% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 14.60% to Rs 22539.70 crore

Net profit of Wipro declined 9.27% to Rs 2659.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2930.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.60% to Rs 22539.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19667.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales22539.7019667.40 15 OPM %17.4521.20 -PBDT4217.004528.20 -7 PBT3420.103756.50 -9 NP2659.002930.70 -9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 18:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU