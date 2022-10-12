Wipro consolidated net profit declines 9.27% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.60% to Rs 22539.70 crore

Net profit of Wipro declined 9.27% to Rs 2659.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2930.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.60% to Rs 22539.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19667.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.22539.7019667.4017.4521.204217.004528.203420.103756.502659.002930.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)