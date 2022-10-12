Wipro consolidated net profit declines 9.27% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 14.60% to Rs 22539.70 croreNet profit of Wipro declined 9.27% to Rs 2659.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2930.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.60% to Rs 22539.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19667.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales22539.7019667.40 15 OPM %17.4521.20 -PBDT4217.004528.20 -7 PBT3420.103756.50 -9 NP2659.002930.70 -9
