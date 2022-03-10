Federal Bank Ltd in demand

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 95.85, up 3.68% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 12.43% in last one year as compared to a 10.59% gain in NIFTY and a 1.81% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

Federal Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 95.85, up 3.68% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.7% on the day, quoting at 16623.05. The Sensex is at 55724.49, up 1.97%. Federal Bank Ltd has dropped around 6.9% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 9.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33815.45, up 3.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 155.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 219.87 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 96.15, up 3.78% on the day. Federal Bank Ltd is up 12.43% in last one year as compared to a 10.59% gain in NIFTY and a 1.81% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 10.64 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

