ICICI Bank Ltd spurts 3.4%

ICICI Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 690.15, up 3.4% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.7% on the day, quoting at 16623.05. The Sensex is at 55724.49, up 1.97%. ICICI Bank Ltd has dropped around 12.73% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 9.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33815.45, up 3.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 220.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 189.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 22.37 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

