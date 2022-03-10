Axis Bank Ltd spurts 4.18%, gains for third straight session

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 702.35, up 4.18% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.43% in last one year as compared to a 10.59% spurt in NIFTY and a 1.81% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Axis Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 702.35, up 4.18% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.7% on the day, quoting at 16623.05. The Sensex is at 55724.49, up 1.97%. Axis Bank Ltd has dropped around 12.62% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 9.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33815.45, up 3.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 143.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 110.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 702.75, up 3.74% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 17.86 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

