Asahi Songwon Colors standalone net profit rises 204.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 6.61% to Rs 71.76 croreNet profit of Asahi Songwon Colors rose 204.00% to Rs 6.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.61% to Rs 71.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 67.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 24.70% to Rs 22.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.40% to Rs 283.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 293.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales71.7667.31 7 283.64293.62 -3 OPM %15.2311.17 -12.1313.47 - PBDT10.355.72 81 31.5834.41 -8 PBT8.283.45 140 23.2626.25 -11 NP6.082.00 204 22.8218.30 25
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
