Asahi Songwon Colors standalone net profit rises 204.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Asahi Songwon Colors rose 204.00% to Rs 6.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.61% to Rs 71.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 67.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.70% to Rs 22.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.40% to Rs 283.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 293.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

