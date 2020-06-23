Magadh Sugar & Energy standalone net profit rises 63.31% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 38.96% to Rs 291.21 croreNet profit of Magadh Sugar & Energy rose 63.31% to Rs 54.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 38.96% to Rs 291.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 209.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 142.67% to Rs 83.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 34.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 23.95% to Rs 916.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 739.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales291.21209.57 39 916.16739.16 24 OPM %21.6832.15 -16.9013.70 - PBDT51.8256.01 -7 109.7271.60 53 PBT47.1951.82 -9 91.7053.87 70 NP54.3533.28 63 83.0434.22 143
