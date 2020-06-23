Magadh Sugar & Energy standalone net profit rises 63.31% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 38.96% to Rs 291.21 crore

Net profit of Magadh Sugar & Energy rose 63.31% to Rs 54.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 38.96% to Rs 291.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 209.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 142.67% to Rs 83.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 34.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 23.95% to Rs 916.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 739.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

291.21209.57916.16739.1621.6832.1516.9013.7051.8256.01109.7271.6047.1951.8291.7053.8754.3533.2883.0434.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)