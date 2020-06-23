Page Industries standalone net profit declines 58.63% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 10.96% to Rs 541.26 croreNet profit of Page Industries declined 58.63% to Rs 31.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 74.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.96% to Rs 541.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 607.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 12.88% to Rs 343.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 393.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.27% to Rs 2945.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2852.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales541.26607.86 -11 2945.422852.20 3 OPM %10.7419.69 -18.0821.63 - PBDT59.48124.29 -52 523.37637.09 -18 PBT43.18116.28 -63 462.01606.03 -24 NP31.0274.98 -59 343.22393.94 -13
