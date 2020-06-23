Page Industries standalone net profit declines 58.63% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.96% to Rs 541.26 crore

Net profit of Page Industries declined 58.63% to Rs 31.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 74.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.96% to Rs 541.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 607.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.88% to Rs 343.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 393.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.27% to Rs 2945.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2852.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

