Bhagyanagar India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.36 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 10.90% to Rs 166.94 croreNet loss of Bhagyanagar India reported to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.90% to Rs 166.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 150.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 83.60% to Rs 1.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.21% to Rs 562.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 569.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales166.94150.53 11 562.36569.24 -1 OPM %0.633.48 -2.663.38 - PBDT-0.383.21 PL 6.3312.54 -50 PBT-1.671.99 PL 1.178.60 -86 NP-1.361.08 PL 1.046.34 -84
