Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.45 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 71.07% to Rs 33.65 croreNet loss of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries reported to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 6.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 71.07% to Rs 33.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 116.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 64.41% to Rs 6.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 36.02% to Rs 245.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 383.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales33.65116.32 -71 245.67383.98 -36 OPM %1.939.62 -6.8910.76 - PBDT-0.6210.08 PL 13.1233.95 -61 PBT-2.398.75 PL 6.4629.13 -78 NP-1.456.43 PL 6.5118.29 -64
