Ashiana Housing concludes booking in Phase 2 'Ashiana Aditya'

Ashiana Housing announced that the entire 200 units in Phase 2 of 'Ashiana Aditya' (Jamshedpur) have been converted into booking by 17 February 2021.

The company had launched 200 units in 'Ashiana Aditya' (Jamshedpur) and received 305 'Expression of Interest' in January 2021.

Phase 2 Ashiana Aditya project has a total saleable area of 2.74 lakhs sq. ft. The project consists of 2 BHK and 3 BHK units and is located at Adityapur, Jamshedpur (Jharkhand).

