Ashiana Housing launches Jaipur residential project Ashiana Ekansh

So far, the company has booked 130 units (Sale Value: Rs. 102.76 crore, Area Booked- 2,14,240 sq. ft).
Ashiana Ekansh phase 1 and 2 is a Premium Homes project wherein the company has launched 240 units (out of a total 280 units) of 2 BHK, 3 BHK and 4 BHK, with total saleable area of 4.08 lakh sq. ft.,located at Jaipur (Rajasthan).
