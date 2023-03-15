Ashiana Housing launches Jaipur residential project Ashiana Ekansh

Ashiana Housing has commenced booking of units in phase 1 and 2 of the project Ashiana Ekansh.

So far, the company has booked 130 units (Sale Value: Rs. 102.76 crore, Area Booked- 2,14,240 sq. ft).

Ashiana Ekansh phase 1 and 2 is a Premium Homes project wherein the company has launched 240 units (out of a total 280 units) of 2 BHK, 3 BHK and 4 BHK, with total saleable area of 4.08 lakh sq. ft.,located at Jaipur (Rajasthan).

