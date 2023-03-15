Hindustan Petroleum Corporation appoints director

With effect from 15 March 2023Hindustan Petroleum Corporation announced the appointment of K S Narendiran (DIN:10070865) as Independent Director on the Board of the company for a period of three years with effect from the date of the notification of his appointment, or until further order, whichever is earlier. Accordingly, K S Narendiran has been appointed on the Board effective 15 March 2023.
