Hindustan Petroleum Corporation appoints director

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation announced the appointment of K S Narendiran (DIN:10070865) as Independent Director on the Board of the company for a period of three years with effect from the date of the notification of his appointment, or until further order, whichever is earlier. Accordingly, K S Narendiran has been appointed on the Board effective 15 March 2023.

