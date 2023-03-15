Refex Industries incorporates subsidiary - Refex Green Mobility

-
-
Refex Green Mobility Limited is incorporated to provide the business of using the ever-evolving innovations in technology landscape in order to offer environmentally sustainable services in the urban transportation and energy sectors.
The offerings will include but not be limited to providing transportation services to people through electric vehicles, or through any other mode, to, among others, customers (retail and corporate), government entities, tourists, and any other customer group, and to also provide logistic services by way of using electric vehicles or through any other mode.
