K E C International wins orders worth Rs 1028 cr

K E C International has secured new orders of Rs. 1,028 crores across its various businesses:

Transmission & Distribution (T&D): The business has secured orders for T&D projects in East Asia Pacific, Middle East and Americas:

500/230 kV GIS Substation order in Thailand

110 kV Transmission line order in Saudi Arabia

Supply of towers in Middle East, secured by our subsidiary in UAE

Supply of towers, hardware and poles in Americas, secured by our subsidiary, SAE Towers

Civil: The business has secured an order for executing a project in the logistics segment in India.

Cables: The business has secured orders for various types of cables in India and overseas.

