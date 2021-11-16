Savita Oil Technologies Ltd Falls 4.51%

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd has lost 20.16% over last one month compared to 4.25% fall in S&P BSE Energy index and 1.2% drop in the SENSEX

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd lost 4.51% today to trade at Rs 1192.95. The S&P BSE Energy index is down 0.62% to quote at 8099.3. The index is down 4.25 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Reliance Industries Ltd decreased 0.93% and Aegis Logistics Ltd lost 0.83% on the day. The S&P BSE Energy index went up 35.87 % over last one year compared to the 38.81% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd has lost 20.16% over last one month compared to 4.25% fall in S&P BSE Energy index and 1.2% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4984 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3400 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1822.65 on 09 Aug 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 655.1 on 27 Jan 2021.

