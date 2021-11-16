Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 172.58 points or 0.87% at 19956.97 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (up 2.54%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.23%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.87%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.85%),Coal India Ltd (up 0.81%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.81%), NMDC Ltd (up 0.75%), and Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.18%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.83%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.29%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 251.88 or 0.41% at 60466.83.

The Nifty 50 index was down 59.1 points or 0.33% at 18050.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 141.84 points or 0.49% at 29317.55.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 37.51 points or 0.41% at 9224.96.

On BSE,1622 shares were trading in green, 1115 were trading in red and 146 were unchanged.

