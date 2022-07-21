Ashima Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
New Delhi Television Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Repro India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.49 crore in the December 2021 quarter
JBF Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.74 crore in the December 2021 quarter
JBF Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1098.27 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Ashima consolidated net profit rises 3355.29% in the March 2022 quarter
-
Keynote Financial Services Ltd, Raj Television Network Ltd, Repro India Ltd and JBF Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 July 2022.
Keynote Financial Services Ltd, Raj Television Network Ltd, Repro India Ltd and JBF Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 July 2022.
Ashima Ltd surged 16.78% to Rs 14.96 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 45510 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11630 shares in the past one month.
Keynote Financial Services Ltd soared 13.17% to Rs 131.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11363 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5378 shares in the past one month.
Raj Television Network Ltd spiked 12.10% to Rs 49.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 61039 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1705 shares in the past one month.
Repro India Ltd spurt 11.41% to Rs 418.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3651 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 148 shares in the past one month.
JBF Industries Ltd rose 9.98% to Rs 15.21. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19345 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU