Ashima Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Keynote Financial Services Ltd, Raj Television Network Ltd, Repro India Ltd and JBF Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 July 2022.

Keynote Financial Services Ltd, Raj Television Network Ltd, Repro India Ltd and JBF Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 July 2022.

Ashima Ltd surged 16.78% to Rs 14.96 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 45510 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11630 shares in the past one month.

Keynote Financial Services Ltd soared 13.17% to Rs 131.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11363 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5378 shares in the past one month.

Raj Television Network Ltd spiked 12.10% to Rs 49.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 61039 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1705 shares in the past one month.

Repro India Ltd spurt 11.41% to Rs 418.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3651 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 148 shares in the past one month.

JBF Industries Ltd rose 9.98% to Rs 15.21. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19345 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)