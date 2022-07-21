Volumes jump at Sonata Software Ltd counter

Sonata Software Ltd witnessed volume of 44470 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3970 shares

Tata Communications Ltd, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd, Trident Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 21 July 2022.

Sonata Software Ltd witnessed volume of 44470 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3970 shares. The stock increased 8.10% to Rs.736.90. Volumes stood at 8331 shares in the last session.

Tata Communications Ltd saw volume of 1.67 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22486 shares. The stock increased 7.58% to Rs.1,053.95. Volumes stood at 38696 shares in the last session.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd saw volume of 10795 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3126 shares. The stock increased 1.84% to Rs.787.75. Volumes stood at 12058 shares in the last session.

Aegis Logistics Ltd recorded volume of 95198 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 34757 shares. The stock gained 5.60% to Rs.223.35. Volumes stood at 57924 shares in the last session.

Trident Ltd clocked volume of 24.86 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.27 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.72% to Rs.42.15. Volumes stood at 17.4 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)