Ashish Polyplast reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Vani Commercial reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Vascon Engineers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Amraworld Agrico reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Amradeep Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Duncan Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.80 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 13.30% to Rs 3.13 croreNet loss of Ashish Polyplast reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.30% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 36.36% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.82% to Rs 12.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.133.61 -13 12.7213.95 -9 OPM %2.884.99 -3.464.37 - PBDT0.050.15 -67 0.360.50 -28 PBT00.10 -100 0.150.30 -50 NP-0.010.02 PL 0.150.11 36
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU