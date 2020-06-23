Medinova Diagnostic Services consolidated net profit declines 96.03% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 19.37% to Rs 1.79 croreNet profit of Medinova Diagnostic Services declined 96.03% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.37% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.95% to Rs 7.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.792.22 -19 7.458.97 -17 OPM %18.4416.22 -16.1114.72 - PBDT0.260.28 -7 0.680.76 -11 PBT0.02-0.04 LP -0.28-0.52 46 NP0.051.26 -96 -0.260.81 PL
