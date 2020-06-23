Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation consolidated net profit declines 67.10% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Housing Development Finance Corporation consolidated net profit declines 8.39% in the March 2020 quarter
Faze Three consolidated net profit declines 26.67% in the March 2020 quarter
Sundaram Finance consolidated net profit declines 67.41% in the March 2020 quarter
Kewal Kiran Clothing consolidated net profit declines 21.67% in the March 2020 quarter
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 93.25% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 22.33% to Rs 412.02 croreNet profit of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation declined 67.10% to Rs 40.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 123.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.33% to Rs 412.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 530.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 7.18% to Rs 204.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 219.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.08% to Rs 1520.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1879.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales412.02530.50 -22 1520.951879.68 -19 OPM %7.6431.67 -12.0529.58 - PBDT86.64207.45 -58 353.96695.26 -49 PBT63.10179.37 -65 262.38599.13 -56 NP40.60123.41 -67 204.06219.84 -7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU