Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation consolidated net profit declines 67.10% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 22.33% to Rs 412.02 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation declined 67.10% to Rs 40.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 123.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.33% to Rs 412.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 530.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.18% to Rs 204.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 219.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.08% to Rs 1520.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1879.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

412.02530.501520.951879.687.6431.6712.0529.5886.64207.45353.96695.2663.10179.37262.38599.1340.60123.41204.06219.84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)