Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation consolidated net profit declines 67.10% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 22.33% to Rs 412.02 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation declined 67.10% to Rs 40.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 123.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.33% to Rs 412.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 530.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.18% to Rs 204.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 219.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.08% to Rs 1520.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1879.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales412.02530.50 -22 1520.951879.68 -19 OPM %7.6431.67 -12.0529.58 - PBDT86.64207.45 -58 353.96695.26 -49 PBT63.10179.37 -65 262.38599.13 -56 NP40.60123.41 -67 204.06219.84 -7

First Published: Tue, June 23 2020. 16:39 IST

