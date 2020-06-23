Surana Solar reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.35% to Rs 9.09 crore

Surana Solar reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.35% to Rs 9.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 41.00% to Rs 0.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.52% to Rs 33.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 34.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

9.0910.4933.1734.7419.697.7216.7313.851.660.885.704.140.050.120.751.3000.060.591.00

