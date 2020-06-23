Surana Solar reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 13.35% to Rs 9.09 croreSurana Solar reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.35% to Rs 9.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 41.00% to Rs 0.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.52% to Rs 33.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 34.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales9.0910.49 -13 33.1734.74 -5 OPM %19.697.72 -16.7313.85 - PBDT1.660.88 89 5.704.14 38 PBT0.050.12 -58 0.751.30 -42 NP00.06 -100 0.591.00 -41
