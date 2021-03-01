Ashok Leyland gains after Feb sales rises 19% YoY

Ashok Leyland rose 1.47% to Rs 130.8 after the commercial vehicles maker's total sales jumped 19% to 13,703 units in February 2021 as against 11,475 units sold in February 2020.Sequentially, the company's total auto sales advanced 4.4% last month from 13,126 units sold in January 2021.
Ashok Leyland's domestic sales stood at 12,776 units in February 2021 as against 10,612 units in February 2020, registering a 20% increase year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja group, is among the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India and also among the biggest manufacturers of buses and trucks globally.
The company posted a standalone net loss of Rs 19.38 crore in Q3 FY21 as against net profit of Rs 27.75 crore in Q3 FY20. Net sales jumped 20.5% to Rs 4,789.82 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
