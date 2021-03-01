ISGEC Heavy Engg jumps on order win

-
ISGEC Heavy Engineering added 2.80% to Rs 489.30 after the company received an order for a slop fired boiler from a sugar manufacturing company for its distillery plant.
ISGEC Heavy Engineering said that the boiler will help the distillery plant achieve zero liquid discharge thereby ensuring a cleaner and greener environment. It will also help in moving towards the ethanol blending initiative of the Government of India.
ISGEC Heavy Engineering is recognized for setting up a wide variety of industrial and green energy, as well as utility boilers. So far ISGEC Heavy Engineering has set up more than 850 boilers across 48 countries, which include approximately 40 slop fired boilers. The announcement was made during market hours today, 1 March 2021.
The company's consolidated net profit rose 2.9% to Rs 64.88 crore on a 17.4% drop in net sales to Rs 1,392.46 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
ISGEC Heavy Engineering is a diversified heavy engineering company engaged in manufacturing and project businesses with an extensive global presence.
