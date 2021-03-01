Maruti Suzuki climbs after February sales rise 12% YoY

Maruti Suzuki India rose 1.71% to Rs 6,990.20 after the car major's total sales jumped 11.8% to 1,64,469 units in February 2021 over February 2020.

Sequentially, the company's total auto sales rose 2.31% in February 2021 as against 1,60,752 units sold in January 2021.

Total domestic sales (PV+LCV) jumped 9.9% to 1,47,483 units while total export sales rose 11.9% to 11,486 units in February 2021 over February 2020.

Total domestic sales (domestic+OEM) surged 11.8% to 1,52,983 units in February 2021 over 1,36,849 units in February 2020. The announcement was made during trading hours today, 1 March 2021.

Maruti Suzuki India posted a 25.8% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,996.70 crore on 13.2% rise in net sales to Rs 22,241.10 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components and spare parts (automobiles).

