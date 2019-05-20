Ashok Leyland Ltd gains for third straight session

Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 87.1, up 3.08% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 35.15% in last one year as compared to a 11.51% jump in NIFTY and a 21.92% jump in the Nifty Auto index.
Ashok Leyland Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 87.1, up 3.08% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 2.8% on the day, quoting at 11727. The Sensex is at 39040.78, up 2.93%. Ashok Leyland Ltd has slipped around 5.48% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8085.75, up 3.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 190.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 196.15 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 87.5, up 3.37% on the day. Ashok Leyland Ltd is down 35.15% in last one year as compared to a 11.51% jump in NIFTY and a 21.92% jump in the Nifty Auto index.
The PE of the stock is 12.53 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU