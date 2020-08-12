Ashok Leyland Ltd up for five straight sessions

Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 52.95, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.97% in last one year as compared to a 3.55% gain in NIFTY and a 12.98% gain in the Nifty Auto.

Ashok Leyland Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 52.95, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 11314.1. The Sensex is at 38406.81, down 0%. Ashok Leyland Ltd has added around 4.23% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7630.35, up 1.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 251.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 289.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 53.05, up 1.24% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 44.62 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

