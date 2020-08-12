GE T&D India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Inox Leisure Ltd, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, Interglobe Aviation Ltd and Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 August 2020.

Inox Leisure Ltd, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, Interglobe Aviation Ltd and Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 August 2020.

GE T&D India Ltd soared 10.00% to Rs 107.8 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 52564 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Inox Leisure Ltd surged 8.68% to Rs 256.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd spiked 8.23% to Rs 1102.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 66686 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28671 shares in the past one month.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd spurt 8.17% to Rs 1016.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd exploded 7.87% to Rs 28.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)