Ashok Leyland sales down 56% in July

The commercial vehicles maker reported a 56% decline in total sales at 4,775 units for July 2020 as against 10,926 units in the same month last year.

On a month-on-month (M-o-M) basis, total sales surged 123.96% in July 2020 from 2,132 units in June 2020.

Sales for its medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) dropped 75% at 1,705 units in July 2020 as against 6,721 units in the year-ago period, the company said in a filing. Light commercial vehicles (LCV) sales tanked 27% at 3,070 units as against 4,205 units in July last year.

Ashok Leyland's consolidated net profit slumped 92.3% to Rs 57.78 crore on a 48.1% drop in net sales to Rs 5,062.15 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Shares of Ashok Leyland rose 1.64% at Rs 49.45 on BSE. Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja group, is among the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India and also among the biggest manufacturers of buses and trucks globally.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)