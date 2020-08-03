Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd extends winning spree

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 4595.65, up 1.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 82.75% in last one year as compared to a 0.62% jump in NIFTY and a 44.45% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4595.65, up 1.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.29% on the day, quoting at 10930.15. The Sensex is at 37089.81, down 1.37%. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd has gained around 18.08% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 13.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11148.9, up 1.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.62 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4609.8, up 1.47% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 22.51 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

