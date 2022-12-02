JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of CCL Products (India) approves scheme of arrangement

Board of TGV Sraac approves expansion of its caustic soda capacity
Business Standard

Ashoka Buildcon bags NHAI road project of Rs 1668.50 cr

Capital Market 

Ashoka Buildcon had submitted its bid to National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for the Project viz. 'Request for proposal for Construction of 6 lane Elevated Corridor along with development of existing 4 lane road at ground level from Aroor to Thuravoor Thekku section of NH - 66 (from Km. 366+330 to Km. 379+082 of NH-66) (Length 12.752 Km) under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the State of Kerala on EPC mode (Project).

The Company has received Letter of Acceptance from NHAI. The accepted Bid Project Cost for the Project is Rs.1,668.50 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 18:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU