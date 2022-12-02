Ashoka Buildcon bags NHAI road project of Rs 1668.50 cr

Ashoka Buildcon had submitted its bid to National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for the Project viz. 'Request for proposal for Construction of 6 lane Elevated Corridor along with development of existing 4 lane road at ground level from Aroor to Thuravoor Thekku section of NH - 66 (from Km. 366+330 to Km. 379+082 of NH-66) (Length 12.752 Km) under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the State of Kerala on EPC mode (Project).

The Company has received Letter of Acceptance from NHAI. The accepted Bid Project Cost for the Project is Rs.1,668.50 crore.

