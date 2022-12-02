Amara Raja Batteries signs MoU with Govt. of Telangana

-
ALSO READ
Mahindra Logistics, Amara Raja Batteries, Filatex India in spotlight
Amara Raja Batteries consolidated net profit rises 39.43% in the September 2022 quarter
Volumes jump at Amara Raja Batteries Ltd counter
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Amara Raja Batteries soars after Q2 PAT rises 39% YoY; announces Li-Ion battery manufacturing subsidiary
-
To set up lithium-ion manufacturing facilities in Mahbubnagar district, TelanganaAmara Raja Batteries today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Telangana to set up state-of-the-art research and manufacturing facilities for lithium-ion battery-making in Mahbubnagar district, Telangana. Over the next 10 years, the company intends to invest over Rs 9500 crore in the region.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU