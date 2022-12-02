JUST IN
Amara Raja Batteries signs MoU with Govt. of Telangana

To set up lithium-ion manufacturing facilities in Mahbubnagar district, Telangana

Amara Raja Batteries today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Telangana to set up state-of-the-art research and manufacturing facilities for lithium-ion battery-making in Mahbubnagar district, Telangana. Over the next 10 years, the company intends to invest over Rs 9500 crore in the region.

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 14:52 IST

