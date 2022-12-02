HDFC Life allots 70,445 equity shares under ESOS

-
HDFC Life Insurance Company has allotted 70,445 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each pursuant to exercise of Stock Options by certain Option holders under various Employee Stock Option Schemes.
Post the above allotment, paid-up equity share capital of the Company stood at Rs 21,49,17,50,050 comprising of 2,14,91,75,005 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each.
