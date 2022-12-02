JUST IN
Indices snap 8-day rising streak, Sensex slides 416 pts, Nifty ends below 18,700
Prince Pipes & Fittings launches two new surface drainage solutions

Prince Pipes & Fittings announced the launch of 2 new, world class plumbing and drainage solutions with the introduction of Skolan Safe a Premium Polypropylene (PP) Silent Drainage System and Prince Hauraton - a modern range of Surface Drainage solutions.

This initiative is a part of the Company's growth strategy to bring innovative products to the Indian markets.

It will now offer a world class range of technology-oriented drainage and plumbing solutions, segmented under the modern plumbing vertical.

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 16:21 IST

