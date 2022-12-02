Maruti Suzuki India records 5% YoY growth in production in November

Maruti Suzuki India achieved total production of 152,786 units in month of November 2022 compared to 145,560 units in November 2021.

The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles during November 2022.

It is expected that the shortage of electronic components may have an impact on December 2022 production more than that in the recent months. The company is taking all possible measures to minimise the impact.

