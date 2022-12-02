JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar hits the roof on payment of entire overdues

HDFC Life allots 70,445 equity shares under ESOS
Business Standard

Maruti Suzuki India records 5% YoY growth in production in November

Capital Market 

Maruti Suzuki India achieved total production of 152,786 units in month of November 2022 compared to 145,560 units in November 2021.

The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles during November 2022.

It is expected that the shortage of electronic components may have an impact on December 2022 production more than that in the recent months. The company is taking all possible measures to minimise the impact.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 15:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU