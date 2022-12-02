Maruti Suzuki India records 5% YoY growth in production in November

The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles during November 2022.
It is expected that the shortage of electronic components may have an impact on December 2022 production more than that in the recent months. The company is taking all possible measures to minimise the impact.
