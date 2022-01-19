Ashoka Buildcon bags project worth Rs 112 cr for the construction of mall-cum multiplex

Ashoka Buildcon was awarded the project at a cost of Rs 111.51 crore excluding GST.

The construction firm had submitted an offer to Bailey Properties with respect to the project viz. "work of construction of mall cum multiplex, B2+B1+LG+G+4, near Pillar 64, Bailey Road, Patna on item rate basis" to be completed within a period of 15 months.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 9.12% to Rs 79.94 crore on a 6.35% increase in net sales to Rs 1,264.87 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Shares of Ashoka Buildcon shed 1.57% to Rs 100.35 on BSE. Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in the construction & maintenance of roads and supporting services to land support-operation of toll roads.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)