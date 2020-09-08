Ashoka Buildcon emerges lowest bidder for two NHAI projects in Bihar

-
Ashoka Buildcon has emerged as lowest bidder for two NHAI projects with aggregate quoted value of Rs 1390 crore. The project details are as follows -
a.
Request for Proposal for Four laning of Arrah to Pararia section of NH-319(Old NH-30) from Km 0+000 to Km 54+530 (Design Chainage) in the State of Bihar under Bharatmala pariyojana Phase -1 on EPC Mode (Package-I); and
b. Request for Proposal for Four laning of Pararia to Mohania section of NH-319(Old NH-30) from Km 54+530 to Km 115+330 (Design Chainage) in the State of Bihar under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I on EPC Mode (Package II).
