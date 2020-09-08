Ashoka Buildcon emerges lowest bidder for two NHAI projects in Bihar

Ashoka Buildcon has emerged as lowest bidder for two NHAI projects with aggregate quoted value of Rs 1390 crore. The project details are as follows -

a.

Request for Proposal for Four laning of Arrah to Pararia section of NH-319(Old NH-30) from Km 0+000 to Km 54+530 (Design Chainage) in the State of Bihar under Bharatmala pariyojana Phase -1 on EPC Mode (Package-I); and

b. Request for Proposal for Four laning of Pararia to Mohania section of NH-319(Old NH-30) from Km 54+530 to Km 115+330 (Design Chainage) in the State of Bihar under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I on EPC Mode (Package II).

