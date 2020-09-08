JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Wipro partners with Marelli for automotive engineering services
Business Standard

Ashoka Buildcon emerges lowest bidder for two NHAI projects in Bihar

Capital Market 

Ashoka Buildcon has emerged as lowest bidder for two NHAI projects with aggregate quoted value of Rs 1390 crore. The project details are as follows -

a.

Request for Proposal for Four laning of Arrah to Pararia section of NH-319(Old NH-30) from Km 0+000 to Km 54+530 (Design Chainage) in the State of Bihar under Bharatmala pariyojana Phase -1 on EPC Mode (Package-I); and

b. Request for Proposal for Four laning of Pararia to Mohania section of NH-319(Old NH-30) from Km 54+530 to Km 115+330 (Design Chainage) in the State of Bihar under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I on EPC Mode (Package II).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 08 2020. 09:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU