Dr Reddys Laboratories launches Fulvestrant Injection

Dr Reddys Laboratories launched Fulvestrant Injection, 250 mg/5 mL (50 mg/mL) per Single-dose Syringe, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Faslodex (fulvestrant) Injection, 250 mg/5 mL (50 mg/mL), approved by the U. S.

Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The Faslodex brand and generic market had U. S. sales of approximately $407 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in June 2020 according to IQVIA Health.

Dr. Reddy's Fulvestrant Injection, 250 mg/5 mL (50 mg/mL) per Single-dose Syringe is available in a carton containing two 5 mL single-dose prefilled syringes.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)