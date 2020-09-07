Dr Reddys Laboratories launches Fulvestrant Injection

-
ALSO READ
European cross-country champ Fsiha cops four-year doping ban
Aurobindo Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic antidepressant tablets
Actor Jason Mitchell arrested for drugs and weapons possession
Lupin receives USFDA tentative approval for Arformoterol Tartrate Inhalation Solution
Govt lifts curbs on exports of medicines made from Paracetamol
-
Dr Reddys Laboratories launched Fulvestrant Injection, 250 mg/5 mL (50 mg/mL) per Single-dose Syringe, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Faslodex (fulvestrant) Injection, 250 mg/5 mL (50 mg/mL), approved by the U. S.
Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
The Faslodex brand and generic market had U. S. sales of approximately $407 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in June 2020 according to IQVIA Health.
Dr. Reddy's Fulvestrant Injection, 250 mg/5 mL (50 mg/mL) per Single-dose Syringe is available in a carton containing two 5 mL single-dose prefilled syringes.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU